Ark Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $58.93 million and $9.78 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005461 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004328 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003347 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,687,590 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.