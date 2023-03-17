Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Chairman Sells $2,090,960.00 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.