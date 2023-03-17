Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Update

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.2 %

APAM traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $30.04. 1,016,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 458,383 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

