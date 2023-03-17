ASD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.35 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $31.67 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00031726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00204628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,411.85 or 0.99974484 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04748161 USD and is up 9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,427,172.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

