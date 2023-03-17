Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $5,487.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,487.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASHTY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.87) to GBX 5,000 ($60.94) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.03) to GBX 6,000 ($73.13) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.13) to GBX 6,300 ($76.78) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $239.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.97 and its 200-day moving average is $232.13. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $296.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

