AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.50 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.77). 30,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 137,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.77).

AssetCo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £87.69 million, a P/E ratio of -793.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Campbell Fleming bought 14,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,555.80 ($12,865.08). 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AssetCo Company Profile

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

