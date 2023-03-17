Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Assurant Trading Down 2.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Assurant by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. 131,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.