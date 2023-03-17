AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.60. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.