ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.