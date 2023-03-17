ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
