ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 61.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Up 14.6 %

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.41. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 2,053,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 476.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 800,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 562.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 484,838 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.