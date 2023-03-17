Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.05 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

