Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Atlas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,694,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,215. Atlas has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Atlas had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $436.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

