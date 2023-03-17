Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
