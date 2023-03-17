Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atlas Technical Consultants

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

