AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

