Audius Price Up 17.1% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $256.86 million and approximately $20.63 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

