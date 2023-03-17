AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III Sells 29,511 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,413.32 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,454.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2,383.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AutoZone by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

