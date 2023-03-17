Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.