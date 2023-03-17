Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.
Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $401.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70.
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
