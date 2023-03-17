Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 5,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 1.2 %

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $22.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

