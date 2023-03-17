Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 5,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Avid Bioservices Stock Down 1.2 %
Avid Bioservices stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $22.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
Further Reading
