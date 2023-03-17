Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 8,765,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,076,322. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

