Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after buying an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597,379 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,308,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,935,000 after buying an additional 102,495 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:KKR traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

