Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $175.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,305. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day moving average of $169.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $159.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

