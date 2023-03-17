Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Natixis lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

XEL stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. 2,376,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,930. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

