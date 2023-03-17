Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 26,677 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $165,130.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,399,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $18,850.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 36,356 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $271,215.76.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 34,228 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $241,307.40.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXLG traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 2,530,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,302. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $335.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.47. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXLG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Further Reading

