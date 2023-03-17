B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD) Shares Down 1.2%

B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.36. 502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

B.A.D. Etf Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.A.D. Etf

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.A.D. Etf stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 74.36% of B.A.D. Etf worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

B.A.D. Etf Company Profile

The B.A.D. ETF (BAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM BAD index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of US-listed companies engaged in betting, alcohol, cannabis, and drugs. BAD was launched on Dec 22, 2021 and is managed by The BAD Investment Company.

