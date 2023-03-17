Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Insider Sells $23,086.42 in Stock

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) insider Darshak Sanghavi sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $23,086.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,240.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Darshak Sanghavi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Darshak Sanghavi sold 2,640 shares of Babylon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.
Babylon Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE BBLN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,856. Babylon Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.57.
Institutional Trading of Babylon
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Babylon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.
Babylon Company Profile
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.