Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Insider Sells $23,086.42 in Stock

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) insider Darshak Sanghavi sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $23,086.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,240.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darshak Sanghavi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Darshak Sanghavi sold 2,640 shares of Babylon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.

Babylon Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBLN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,856. Babylon Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Trading of Babylon

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Babylon by 22.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 390,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Babylon by 1,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 550,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Babylon by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Babylon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

