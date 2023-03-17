Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $138.16

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $138.16, but opened at $143.73. Baidu shares last traded at $143.16, with a volume of 1,289,045 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

Baidu Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average of $120.84.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,817,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

