Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Short Interest Up 8.4% in February

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 15,240,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,685. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,022,000 after buying an additional 1,770,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,927,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,536,000 after buying an additional 262,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

