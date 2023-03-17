Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Up 11.4% in February

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 463,500 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BCH traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.3688 dividend. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

