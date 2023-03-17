Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $527.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 18.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

