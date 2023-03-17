Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $87.08 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

