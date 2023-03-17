Bank of New Hampshire Buys 1,561 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Insider Activity

Ingredion Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.71.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

