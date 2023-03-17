Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,586 shares of company stock worth $2,294,405 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

