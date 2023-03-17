Bank of New Hampshire Has $4.77 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

