Bank of New Hampshire Has $795,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after acquiring an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.