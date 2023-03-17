Bank of New Hampshire Has $795,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after acquiring an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
