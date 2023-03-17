Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,055 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

