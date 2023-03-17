Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,115 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

