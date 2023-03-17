Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Insider Sheryl G. Sharry Buys 3,091 Shares

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 3,091 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $46,952.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,740.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 0.3 %
BKSC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. 5,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $84.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 16.49%.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.
