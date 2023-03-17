BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $45.86.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

