Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

In other news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $62,210.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 89,063 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 82,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

