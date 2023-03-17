Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.33 ($5.89).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 509 ($6.20) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.59) to GBX 440 ($5.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($5.92) to GBX 499 ($6.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 442.40 ($5.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.85, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 313 ($3.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 575.60 ($7.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 453.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 413.63.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,923.08%.

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.