Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.33 ($5.89).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 509 ($6.20) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.59) to GBX 440 ($5.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($5.92) to GBX 499 ($6.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Barratt Developments Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 442.40 ($5.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.85, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 313 ($3.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 575.60 ($7.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 453.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 413.63.
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
