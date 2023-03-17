Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.50.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $86.83 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $597.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.50.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also

