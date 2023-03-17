Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.48

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 1707231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Baxter International Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Baxter International by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Baxter International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,426 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,342,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,201,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

