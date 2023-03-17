Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Trading 6.7% Higher

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). 9 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.95.

Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

