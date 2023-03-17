BCS Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.09. 2,440,871 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

