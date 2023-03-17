BCS Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. 6,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $118.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

