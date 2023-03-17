BCS Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. 6,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $118.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April
