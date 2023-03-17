BCS Wealth Management Purchases 67,178 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 394.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 1.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $25,350,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $491,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of PDEC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.66. 225,333 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $677.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
