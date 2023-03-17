BCS Wealth Management Purchases 67,178 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 394.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 1.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $25,350,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $491,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PDEC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.66. 225,333 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $677.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.