BCS Wealth Management Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. 591,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

