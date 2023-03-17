BCS Wealth Management Sells 329 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.74. 331,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

