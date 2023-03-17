BCS Wealth Management Sells 4,276 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

BFEB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,031 shares. The company has a market cap of $66.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

